Armstrong Retires as Cass Health Dept. Administrator

By Benjamin Cox on December 1, 2025 at 1:45pm

Cass County Health Department Administrator and CEO Teresa Armstrong is retiring after 31 years of service. Armstrong has led the department since 1994, guiding public-health programs, clinic services, and community outreach across Cass County.

In a social media post today, the health department called Armstrong a beloved leader in the Cass County community whose integrity and compassion helped shape the agency for more than three decades.

Armstrong began her career after earning her nursing degree from Illinois Wesleyan University. The department is encouraging the public to join in thanking her for her years of dedication and wishing her well in retirement.