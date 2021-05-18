Army Corps Invites Public Comment on Lock & Dam 22 Fish Passage Improvement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Rock Island District is inviting public input on a conservation project on the Mississippi River.

Lock & Dam 22 which is located officially in Saverton, Missouri, roughly 10 miles south of Hannibal, and stretches the breadth of the river over into Pike County, Illinois near unincorporated Cincinnati Township. The Lock & Dam 22 Fish Passage Improvement Project would restore a migration pathway for fish at Lock & Dam 22 by constructing a fish passage structure known as a fishway on the spillway. An implementation report as well as an environmental assessment is open for public review and comment online through June 19th. A digital copy of the reports can be view at this link.

For those interested in learning about the project, wish to meet the project team, or to submit comments in person may do so in an online, virtual event on Friday, May 21st at 9AM. Information on how to connect to the project can be found at the link listed above. Public comments can also be submitted in writing via email at PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or via postal mail at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District; ATTN: Rachel Hawes; Clock Tower Building; PO Box 2004; Rock Island IL 61204-2004.

The Army Corps says if the project is completed, it would increase access to upstream habitats and improve the size and distribution of native migratory fish populations. he project was developed as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program and would be the first of this kind on the Upper Mississippi River.

For more information about the project or for further questions, call the Army Corps in Rock Island at 309-794-5729.