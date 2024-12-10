Army Corps of Engineering Holding Public Meeting at Meredosia-Chambersburg High Over LaGrange Lock Project on Wednesday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Division is holding a public meeting tomorrow at Meredosia-Chambersburg High School about draft plans for a new lock project at LaGrange.

The Army Corps recently completed a draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment for the proposed project, and they are interested in public review and comments regarding the project analysis and outcomes. The public can view the assessment at this link.

A public meeting will be open at the Meredosia-Chambersburg High School tomorrow from 5-8PM tomorrow. Online participation is available and a virtual meeting can be found at this link.

The Army Corps is proposing to construct an approximately 1,200-foot lock chamber at the LaGrange Lock and Dam site near the present LaGrange Lock & Dam site on the Brown County side of the river.

The purpose of constructing the lock west of the existing 600-ft lock at LaGrange is to eliminate double-lockages, ease congestion, reduce delays, add redundancy, and increase safety. The project area, located along the west bank of the Illinois River, encompasses approximately 425 acres.

Public comments are being accepted through January 3, 2025, by email to: CEMVR_Planning@usace.army.mil.

Comments can also be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Steve Acuff, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201. For more information, call the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729.