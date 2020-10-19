Army Corps of Engineers Hosting Virtual Waterway Forum on Oct. 29

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a special virtual tour of the Illinois River Waterway. The Rock Island District office is inviting public participation in an online virtual discussion forum titled “Discover the Illinois Waterway” Thursday, October 29th from 9 a.m.-noon.

The forum is being hosted to increase awareness of the variety of uses and partnerships that exist on the Waterway. Rock Island District Commander, Col. Steve Sattinger, will provide opening comments followed by three consecutive discussions with panelists from multiple state and local government agencies, river industry partners and environmental organizations. Topics will include sustainability, inland navigation, and flood risk management.

The virtual event will be hosted via a video-teleconferencing system however participants will be able to join using a variety of methods including a personal computer, cell phone or tablet, or by standard touchtone phone. For more information and detailed instructions on how to participate in the forum, visit this link or call the office at 309-794-5729.