ARPA Projects Make Up Most of the Bills for Morgan Co. Commissioners

Members of Jacksonville Stained Glass work on panes on the lower level of the courthouse on Monday.

The Morgan County Commissioners paid bills this morning.

Regular monthly bills coming out of the county’s general fund amounted to just a little under $40,000.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel says that more than $53,000 came from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for ongoing work being done at the courthouse: “There was a little bit of asbestos work that had to be done for the [courthouse] HVAC project, and along with that was some engineering agreements for that project. Then, there was payment #2 to Jacksonville Stained Glass for the window replacement project.”

The window replacement project, which will remove all of the window units from the courthouse and provide more energy efficiency is expected to be complete by Jacksonville Stained Glass sometime in the month of June.