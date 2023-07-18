Arrest Made in Brown County ATV Crash

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man connected to an ATV crash that seriously injured a Mt. Sterling woman early Sunday morning.

Quincy media outlets are reporting that 42-year old Michael R. Dunn of Rushville has been cited for aggravated reckless driving.

39-year old Katie J. Dunbar was life-flighted by AirEvac helicopter early Sunday morning. According to a report, Dunbar was a passenger on an ATV when it crashed and she fell out of the vehicle sustaining serious injuries, at County Road 750 East Street near County Road 850 North, about ½ mile south of Mt. Sterling.

KHQA reports that Dunn has since posted bond and been released from the Schuyler County Jail. He was given a court date of Monday, July 24th at 9:30 a.m. at the Brown County Courthouse.