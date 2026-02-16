Arrest Made in Chambers Shooting

By Gary Scott on February 15, 2026 at 6:15pm

Jacksonville police have made a quick arrest in the fatal shooting of a Jacksonville woman on West Chambers Saturday evening.

23-year-old Marissa Teubner of Jacksonville was arrested yesterday afternoon for the shooting death of 31-year-old Marcquila Harris of Jacksonville.

Teubner was arrested for first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a gun.

She is accused of shooting to death Harris. Harris was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after police found her in the 800 block of West Chambers. Morgan County coroner Marcy Patterson pronounced Harris dead at the hospital.

Jacksonville police detectives worked through the evening hours identifying the person responsible.

Police say it was a cooperative effort between state police crime technicians, the Morgan County sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office that led to Teubner’s arrest.

Teubner remains at the Morgan County Jail.

Police say anyone with information about the shooting is still urged to call police at 479-4630, or Crimestoppers at 243-7300.