Arrest Made in Connection to 2020 Murrayville Burglary

An arrest has been made in connection to the burglary of a Murrayville business that occurred nearly a year ago.

Murrayville-Woodson Police arrested 21-year-old Talesha L. Castleberry of Roodhouse this afternoon in connection to a burglary of the Murrayville Fast Stop convenience store during the early morning hours of June 5th of last year.

Surveillance videos of the incident were made available to the public by Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers following the incident in which two suspects were seen kicking in a window and making entry into the north side of the building.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said at the time the individuals made off with an undetermined amount of merchandise. In one in-store video, a thin-built female could be seen taking several packages of cigarettes from above the counter, while the other individual who is also believed to be a female could be seen removing items from the store.

Murrayville-Woodson Chief of Police Derick Suttles said this afternoon that Castleberry was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. He says the other individual remains at large, however, an arrest is likely pending in the case.

As of press time, Castleberry was still being booked into the Morgan County Jail. Chief Suttles says the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department at 217-882-3351.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or online at www.crimestoppers.webs.com.