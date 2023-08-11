Arrest Made in Fatal Downtown Springfield Crash

The Springfield Police Department has arrested a person in connection with a downtown Springfield crash that killed a Jacksonville native over the weekend.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 19-year old Treyvon D. McKinney of Springfield was driving one of the three vehicles that collided at 14th and Cook Street early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located 19-year old Doneille A. Burton of Springfield, formerly of Jacksonville, had been ejected from one of the vehicles. She was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Additional passengers in the other vehicles were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening.

McKinney is alleged to have ran the stop sign at 14th Street and Cook Street and struck the vehicle in which Burton was traveling. McKinney has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He appeared in Sangamon County Court on Wednesday and has been appointed a public defender.

He is held at the Sangamon County Jail on $750,000 bond, 10% to apply. He is next due back in court on August 17th.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.