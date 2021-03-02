Arrest Made in Jacksonville Sunday Shooting

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 2, 2021 at 2:37pm

An arrest has been made connected to the shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday.

According to a press release by the Jacksonville Police Department, 37-year-old Joshua E. Wilson of Jacksonville was arrested at approximately 1:00 pm for the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts.

Fitts was pronounced dead at Passavant Area Hospital just before 7:00 Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Police were called at approximately 5:23 am Sunday to the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard in reference to a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Turner High Rise Apartment Complex.

An official cause of death has not yet been released by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The Jacksonville Police Department in cooperation with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

Wilson remains in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.