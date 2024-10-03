Arrest Made In Pikeland School Threats

Pittsfield Chief of Police Michael Starman has announced an arrest in relation to a series of incidents involving school threats in the Pikeland School District last week.

The Pittsfield Police Department has been investigating two separate incidents last week involving threatening writings on the bathroom wall at Pikeland Community School.

Starman says the Pittsfield Police Department immediately started an investigation into the threats. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and were able to develop a person of interest, who is a student at Pikeland Community School. Officers spent countless hours investigating these threats.

As a result of the investigation, Pittsfield Police Officers applied for and received an arrest warrant for the suspect today. Pike County State’s Attorney Walker Filbert has charged a juvenile with disorderly conduct for the incident. The juvenile suspect was arrested this morning and made a first appearance in court.

Starman says his department will diligently take all threats to schools seriously and take whatever action deemed necessary to maintain a safe learning environment at Pikeland schools.