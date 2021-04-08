Arrest Made in Rash of Pike County Graffiti

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 8, 2021 at 10:15am

An arrest has been made following a recent rash of vandalism in Pike County.

On March 25th, 2021, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and Pittsfield Police Department responded to several reports of graffiti spray painted on businesses throughout Pleasant Hill and Pittsfield.

According to an announcement from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, investigations into the incidents determined there were similar crimes throughout Calhoun County, Illinois.

On Thursday, March 25th, 2021, 64 year old William A. Friedel of Hamburg, Illinois was arrested at Lambert Airport in St. Louis, Missouri on a felony arrest warrant out of Calhoun County.

Friedel was extradited back to Illinois and lodged in the Pike County Jail. Friedel faces five counts of criminal defacement of property in Pike County, Illinois.

Greenwood says the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.