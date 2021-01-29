Arrest Made in Spfld Christmas Eve Shooting of Jacksonville Youth

Antoine K. Kennedy turned himself into the Sagnamon County Jail Tuesday in connection to ath Christmas Eve shooting of a Jacksonville Teen. (photo credit WICS)

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 29, 2021 at 9:20am

An arrest has been made in the Christmas Eve shooting of a Jacksonville youth in Springfield.

18 year old Antoine K. Kennedy turned himself into the Sangamon County Jail at approximately 11 pm Tuesday after Springfield Police had obtained an arrest warrant.

Kennedy was taken into custody for the shooting that occurred just before 6 pm on Christmas Eve in the Walmart parking lot on Freedom Drive in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, a 17 year old female from Jacksonville suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Kennedy was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Springfield Police is asking anyone with information concerning this incident to call them at 217-788-8311 or to call Sangamon, Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.