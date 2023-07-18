Arrest Made in Weekend Hit and Run Crash

An investigation by Jacksonville Police into a hit-and-run incident from Sunday led to the arrest of a Greene County man on Monday.

Police dispatch received a call just before 8:00 AM Sunday from a resident near the intersection of East Chambers and South Main Street who reported vehicle parts in the roadway and a downed street sign.

Police found that a vehicle had been traveling southbound on South Main Street when it left the roadway and struck a speed limit sign and a utility pole.

A short time later, officers located the alleged vehicle, which sustained damage to the front passenger side bumper, hood, fender, and tire. Car parts previously located at the scene of the crash had VIN numbers that matched the vehicle.

On Monday, Jacksonville police arrested 40-year-old Lyndell E. Taylor of Roodhouse for failure to give information after striking unattended other property. Taylor was taken into custody at approximately 10:00 am Monday at the Jacksonville Police Department on West Douglas Avenue. He has since been released from the Morgan County Jail.