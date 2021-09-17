Arrest Made in Weekend Vehicle Theft

An arrest has been made in connection to a rash of burglaries last weekend.

The Murrayville-Woodson Police announced today a 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to the recent theft of a Chevrolet Equinox sometime during the overnight hours of last Friday, September 10th, and Saturday, September 11th in Woodson.

According to the report, the juvenile has been charged with theft over $500.00 and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The thefts were featured this week as the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. In all over $3,000 was taken from multiple vehicles spread out across Woodson.

Murrayville-Woodson Police say the investigation remains active and more arrests are pending. They also remind that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.