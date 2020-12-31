Arrivalist: 26% Less Road Trips for IL Drivers During Holidays

A new study says Illinois lost just over 26% of its road travelers during this holiday season. Christmas road trip travel was down more than 25% this year, but more people traveled for this holiday than for Thanksgiving, which was down 35% compared to last year.

According to Arrivalist’s Daily Travel Index, road trip volume over the Christmas holiday was 27.8% lower than during the same period in 2019. The only exception to the downturn was on Christmas Eve, which saw the same level of road trip departures as the same day last year.

The data is drawn from a panel of GPS signals representing road trips taken by car. The insights have been prepared to help travel marketers and other industry professionals gauge fluctuations in drive market trips in any of the 50 states. It also helps the oil and gas industry, to some degree, determine gasoline supply and demand predictions for price indexes. The Daily Travel Index measures trips of at least 50 miles for motorists.