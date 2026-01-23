Arson Fire-Crimestoppers

Morgan Cass Scott Crimestoppers is seeking the public’s help in three apparent arson fires in both the city and South Jacksonville.

Police are looking into the possibility that three fires may have been intentionally set and it’s the work of one or more of the same people.

The first occurred a week ago Wednesday at 342 West State. An abandoned apartment house was destroyed by the fire.

The second was last Saturday at a garage fire in the 16-hundred block of Hardin. The garage was all but destroyed.

The third fire was reported about midnight on Sunday, and caused minimal damage to a garage in the 700 block of Hardin.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires. Police aren’t saying the fires are connected, but each was started at the rear of the buildings.

Anyone who might have information about any of these fires is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, or through the Facebook page.

A reward is possible if the information leads to an arrest.