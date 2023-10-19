Arson Suspected in Virginia Vacant House Fire

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a suspicious structure fire in Virginia from early this month.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that a vacant home located at 131 West Springfield in Virginia burned to the ground in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 11th. Virginia Fire Chief Rich Stock told the Star Gazette that there was no power or gas hooked up to the residence at the time of the fire.

Stock says that a neighbor to the property said they heard a car drive by the address heading eastbound prior to hearing a loud pop from the direction of the residence. At approximately 6:15, shortly after the pop was heard, the residence was reported to be on fire.

If you have any further information on the incident, you may contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 452-7718 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.