Art Association of Jacksonville Postpones Lawn Party Due to Inclement Weather

The Art Association of Jacksonville has announced that the date for the 2022 Lawn Party will be postponed one week due to potential inclement weather. The rescheduled date for the arts organization’s annual fundraiser is Saturday, August 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the David Strawn Art Gallery located at 331 West College Avenue.

The National Weather Service says weather for Saturday includes rain of up to ½ an inch, as well as possible thunderstorms with hail. Because the majority of the event takes place on the lawn of the David Strawn Art Gallery, organizers say they made the difficult decision to reschedule.

Art Association of Jacksonville Ways and Mean Chair Jessica Richardson says: “Thankfully, our live entertainment, caterers and other key players in planning the event were available and happy to push the event back one week. We will hit the pause button and resume at the same time and same place in one week.”

Event co-chairs Kristin Jamison and Sarah Van Aken have added a twist to this year’s Lawn Party adding a craft cocktail and charcuterie contest to the evening. More than 30 community members have entered cocktails and charcuterie boards in the contest. Lawn Party attendees will vote for their favorite cocktail and charcuterie board with a donation to the Art Association in cash or via an online platform.

This year’s Lawn Party will also feature the dedication of a sculpture in memory of longtime Art Association supporter Judy Grojean. The outdoor sculpture was recently given to the Art Association by Mrs. Grojean’s children, their families and her many friends after her death last February.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $30 per person. Reservations can be made and paid for online by clicking this link, nd walk-ins will be accepted the night of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Art Association of Jacksonville’s programming throughout the year.