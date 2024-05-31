Art In the Yard Returns Saturday, Change of Venue Announced

The Art Association of Jacksonville’s annual Art In the Yard event for kids returns Saturday.

The association holds the annual event for children to work on art projects on the lawn of the Strawn Art Gallery every year. However, a rare event has pushed the event indoors this year. The emergence of the cicada broods has carpeted most of Jacksonville. Organizers of the event have decided to move this year’s event to the Central Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 359 West College Avenue, which is two buildings west of the Strawn Art Gallery. Participants can park and enter on the south side of the church.

Everything else for the event is on as planned with activities running from 10AM to Noon on Saturday. The Art Association holds the annual event each year to open up more opportunities for children in the area to get involved in the art community.

Allison Guidish, Treasurer of the Art Association and one of the event’s co-chairs, says there are several different types of projects that children can participate in and then take home: “We will have painting with watercolors. We have some tissue paper crafts. We have a parachute craft. There are several different projects planned with a range of skills, so anyone from our youngest artist to our oldest artist will enjoy the day. There will be a variety of skill choices at each table.”

One does not have to be a member of the Art Association of Jacksonville to have their child to attend the event. Admission is $5 per child. For more information, visit the Art Association of Jacksonville’s Facebook Page.

Ben Hermes assisted in the gathering of this report.