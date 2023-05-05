Art of Association of Jacksonville Ends Current Gallery Season with Water Color Artist & Art Spot Kids Exhibits Starting Saturday

A still life watercolor work by Quincy native Sandy Meyer which will be on display for the month of May at the Strawn Art Gallery. (Photo Courtesy of the Art Association of Jacksonville Facebook Page)

The Art Association of Jacksonville is closing out its current season of gallery exhibits by hosting an area artist’s work as well exhibiting area young artists this weekend.

Kristen Davidsmeyer says its all a part of a committee-selected group of artists the Art Association brings to the Strawn Art Gallery each year: “We have artists come from different areas of the country – a lot of times from Illinois, Missouri. The featured artist gallery debuts are the first Saturday of every month, September through May. On Saturday, Sandy Meyer will present her gallery opening on watercolors from the Quincy area from 6PM-8PM. She’ll do a gallery talk. We do those every month September through May.”

Jessica Richardson says that parents shouldn’t hesitate bringing the whole family along to an art exhibit at the Strawn Art Gallery: “Don’t think you can’t bring the kids, but this month especially. Saturday we are having an Art Spot for the kids. We had a teacher come in once a month and teach the kids different art techniques. They finally get to show off their artwork. They are super excited to see their work displayed and have their own little mini art gallery opening in the Pottery Room. Come out and see their work. Come out and see the artist’s work. We don’t charge a gallery fee for these artists to come in, which is amazing considering I’m an artist, as well. I know how much that means. It’s just a big thing for the City of Jacksonville to have here.”

The gallery opening and gallery hours are free and open to the public. “Art Spot” artists are area young artists that created artwork at The David Strawn Art Gallery during this program over the last several months. Their artwork will be available for viewing all month through May 28th.

Gallery hours after this weekend starting on May 7th and running through May 26th will be Sundays 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday – Saturday 4-6 p.m.