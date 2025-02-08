Artists Sought for New Bazaar and Art Fair in Jacksonville Coffee House

Artists and vendors are being sought for a bazaar and art fair at a downtown Jacksonville coffee house later this year. The Soap Co. Coffee House, located at 207 Sandy Street, will be home to the Vignette Bazaar Art Fair on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Event organizer Connor Meek says the event aims to provide a unique platform for local artists of all mediums to showcase their talent in a vibrant and welcoming community setting.

“We’re trying to get some interesting local artists to come and put together a show that in totality, doesn’t necessarily have a theme. But hopefully, each artist is going to bring a very interesting vignette with their display. Hopefully, we will have a lot of people coming through and getting to experience all of these artists’ little worlds that they have created.

The event is completely free for the public and artists who apply. There will be a jury process for them, but for those artists who are selected, there will be no vendor fees given to them either.”

Meek says there would be no event without artists donating their valuable time, and that is all he and the other Bazaar organizers are asking for. He says artists are invited to apply now to secure their spot at the fair. “We are currently looking for artists. For anyone wanting to apply, we have a Facebook page up, Vignette Bazaar with my email, or reaching out to me personally and will get you an application.”

Local businesses and individuals are also encouraged to support the event by becoming a sponsor. Meek says sponsorship provides a fantastic way to advertise your business brand while supporting the arts in Jacksonville.

For more information or to register as an artist or sponsor, email Conner Meek at conner2626@gmail. You can also find out more by visiting the Vignette Bazaar Facebook page.