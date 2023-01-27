Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker

An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December.

While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.

West Central Illinois was dust starting to feel the effects of polar air entering the area overnight as actual temperatures dipped to ten degrees below zero.

According to a report by the Cass County Star-Gazette, the brakes had frozen on the truck causing it to run off the road while responding to the call. The truck has since been totaled by the insurance company.

The Ashland Fire Protection District board has now begun the search for a replacement for the 1983 model year vehicle. Currently, the fire protection district is renting a tanker truck at a cost of $1,500 per month.

The board received a check for $249,500 from the insurance company and authorized the committee to purchase a replacement for up to the amount of the check during last week’s board meeting.