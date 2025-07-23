Ashland Getting New Mayor at the end of the month

The Village of Ashland will have a new mayor starting on August 1st.

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that long-time mayor Kitty Mau will be resigning effect July 31. According to the report, Mau is moving out of the village limits. The announcement was made during the village’s meeting during the week of July 7. Mau is being replaced by Village Trustee Nancy Kyrouac.

Also resigning is Trustee Nathan Grieme as he is also moving out of the village. Two new trustees, Shawn Eskew and Kelly Buker will take over in the open positions on the village board.

Mau was elected to at least her third term as Village President this April.