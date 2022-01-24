Ashland Hit With Rash of Suspicious Activity

The Village of Ashland is asking residents of the village to be aware of a rash of suspicious behavior.

The Journal Courier reports that Mayor Kitty Mau is asking residents of Ashland to lock their doors and vehicles, not just at night.

Mau said in a notice sent to residents that she suspects juveniles may be behind attempted break-ins into homes and vehicles in recent weeks.

The Journal Courier reports that many village of Ashland residents feel that the village needs more police on patrol to deter the incidents. There has been recent turnover in the village police, as Martin Fanning was recently named as the village’s new police chief. Fanning replaced Jim Birdsell who retired in December.

Residents concerned or witnessing any of the suspicious activity or may have more information should contact Cass County Dispatch or the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 217-452-7718. Anonymous tips may also be left online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or by calling the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.