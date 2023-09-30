Ashland Man Apprehended By U.S. Marshals in Kansas After Raid That Revealed Cache of Drugs, Guns, and Bombs

The U.S. Marshals have apprehended a Cass County man on the run after his home was raided earlier this month after the execution of a search warrant revealed drugs, guns, and incendiary devices in the home.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says that 35-year old Geoffrey M. Atterberry was located by the Marshals in Kansas approximately a week ago after Atterberry’s residence at 517 South Sylvan Street in Ashland was raided during a search warrant after a drug investigation: “They picked him up, what I understand, in Norton, Kansas on September 21st about roughly 6 days after that event in Ashland. I do not know the details. I assume they had information that led them out there, obviously.”

Deputies located explosives at the residence and had to call in the Secretary of State bomb squad to clear the home. After three explosive devices were recovered and disposed of, deputies then located approximately 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected crack cocaine, suspected MDMA, miscellaneous pills, 2 pistols, and pistol ammunition.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller said yesterday that Atterberry has waived extradition. Ohrn says that Cass County Deputies are currently en route to bring Atterberry back to the area to face charges in Cass County Circuit Court.

According to online court records, Atterberry has been charged with Class X felony aggravated delivery of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams, Class X felony manufacture and/or delivery of cocaine or similar analog substance between 15-100 grams, Class 1 felony possession of an explosive and/or incendiary device, Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, three Class 3 felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, class 3 felony possession of narcotics, and class 3 felony possession and/or manufacture of cannabis between 30-500 grams.