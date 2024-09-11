Ashland Man Arrested As Suspect In Incidents in Quincy For Inappropriate Sexual Conduct Involving Children

An Ashland man is behind bars in Quincy for inappropriate sexual conduct involving children.

The Quincy Police Department arrested 42-year old James T. Clary on Monday for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a single count of distribution of harmful material.

According to Muddy River News, Quincy Police Detectives used the Flock Camera system to identify Clary as the suspect male driver of a red Kia Soul connected to a series of reports of a man exposing his genitals in the view of juveniles and showing them inappropriate photos on his phone at various locations around Quincy dating back to August 21st.

Quincy Police were able to pinpoint the vehicle was on its way to the Quincy area from the Springfield area on Monday afternoon, and Clary was arrested in a traffic stop at Ninth and Broadway by Quincy Police.

Clary is a registered sex offender after convictions in Marion County. The Illinois State Police sex offender registry lists Clary as having an Ashland address and he is listed as in compliance.

He is scheduled to appear in Adams County Circuit Court today.