Ashland man arrested for alleged sex with minor

By Benjamin Cox on February 4, 2026 at 12:32pm

An Ashland man has been arrested on multiple felony charges of having sex with a minor.

Arturo Santamaria, 27, of Ashland is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a female minor, a Class 2 felony.

Charging documents allege the incidents occurred on four separate occasions between July 19, 2024 and August of 2024.

Santamaria was arrested January 27 and remains held at the Menard County Jail. He made his first court appearance January 29, when a judge ordered him detained, citing him as a potential public safety risk, and also ordered a mental health evaluation.

Santamaria has been appointed a public defender and is scheduled to return to Cass County court February 19.