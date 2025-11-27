Ashland man arrested in Menard County after multi-county chase

An Ashland man is behind bars in Petersburg on Thanksgiving after a chase with authorities through multiple counties after an alleged burglary.

According to a report from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on November 27, Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a possible burglary suspect in the Athens area. Deputies were informed by other law enforcement agencies that an individual driving a 2010 white Chevrolet Malibu, registered out of Ashland, had committed a vehicle burglary and theft of firearms in Christian County. It was reported that the Christian County Sheriff’s Office had previously pursued the suspect vehicle but had lost sight of it. Deputies further learned that the vehicle had been seen traveling northbound on I-55 and that Springfield Police Officers had also attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies were advised that an Illinois State Police Trooper last observed the vehicle traveling south through Athens. Deputies, along with the Sheriff, began an extensive search of the area in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle. Using an LPR camera, the vehicle was located traveling westbound on Athens Blacktop Road near Tice.

Deputies continued efforts to locate the vehicle, which was eventually spotted by an ISP Trooper in Tallula. Deputies then located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped near the intersection of IL-123 and Kirby Road. When deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fled the stop, and deputies — along with the Sheriff — pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit continued south on IL-97, where multiple attempts to box in the vehicle were unsuccessful due to the suspect’s erratic driving. The vehicle continued south to Knoles Road, then north to Boy Scout Trail. The suspect vehicle traveled northbound on Boy Scout Trail to Big Dog Avenue, where the driver left the roadway and began traveling through a farm field. Deputies pursued the suspect through the field and used contact intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The Sheriff and deputies successfully stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver without further incident. Firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Marcus R. Ivy, 23, of Ashland, was taken into custody and evaluated by medical personnel. He was later lodged in the Menard County Jail, where he remains pending judicial review. He is charged with the following offenses:

• Aggravated Fleeing/Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

• Possession of Stolen Firearms

• Unlawful Possession of Firearms/Firearm Ammunition

• Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

• Obstructing Justice

• Driving While License Suspended

This is an active and ongoing investigation in cooperation with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. More charges may be pending in other jurisdictions.