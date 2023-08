By Benjamin Cox on August 22, 2023 at 9:43am

A Cass County man was injured in a motorcycle crash yesterday afternoon on Interstate 72 in Morgan County.

Illinois State Police responded to I-72 at Exit 76 near Alexander at approximately quarter til 4 yesterday afternoon. According to a report, 57-year old Troy E. Wells of Ashland laid down his motorcycle on the exit ramp for unknown reasons.

Wells was transported by EMS to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

He was later issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.