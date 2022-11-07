Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting

An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.

Illinois Conservation Police allege in charging documents that Harris illegally harvested deer between December 2020 and November 2021 on five separate occasions.

Under Illinois law, Class 3 felony convictions provide for a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years and up to a $25,000 fine. Harris was arraigned on the charges in Cass County Court today. He’s next due in court for a preliminary hearing with counsel on November 21st.