Ashland Man Who Went on Run to Kansas After Bombs, Drugs Found in Home Sentenced

An Ashland man who went on the run after bombs and drugs were found in his home last Fall has pleaded guilty to charges in Cass County Circuit Court.

36-year old Geoffrey M. Atterberry pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams.

Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams, Class X felony manufacture and/or delivery of cocaine or similar analog substance between 15-100 grams, Class 1 felony possession of an explosive and/or incendiary device, Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, three Class 3 felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, class 3 felony possession of narcotics, and class 3 felony possession and/or manufacture of cannabis between 30-500 grams were all dropped per a 402 conference with the court held yesterday.

Atterberry was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in the State of Kansas on September 22nd after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at 517 South Sylvan Street in Ashland approximately four days prior. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn said at the time that the warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into illegal drug activity at the address.

Ohrn says after a search of the residence began, deputies located two explosives inside the residence. At that time the Illinois Secretary of State bomb squad was called in to assist in the removal of the devices. Deputies resumed a search of the home after the bombs were removed and netted approximately 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected crack cocaine, suspected MDMA, miscellaneous pills, 2 pistols, and pistol ammunition.

Per the guilty plea yesterday in front of visiting Brown County Judge Jerry Hooker, Atterberry was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $200 county fine plus fees and court costs. Atterberry was given credit for 221 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.