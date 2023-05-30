Ashland Native Schellenberger Named New President of Culver-Stockton College

By Benjamin Cox on May 30, 2023 at 6:05pm

An Ashland native is now head of Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

Muddy River News reports that Dr. Lauren B. Schellenberger, the college’s current provost and vice president of academic affairs, will become the 28th president of the school on July 1st after a unanimous vote from the school’s board of trustees.

The graduate of A-C Central High School began her career at Culver-Stockton as an assistant professor of biology while completing her doctorate in biology education at Purdue University. Schellenberger has served the college in executive leadership roles since 2018 and most recently as a chief academic officer in the position of provost.

Schellenberger will succeed Douglas B. Palmer who served as the college’s president for the past three years. Palmer announced in March that he had accepted the presidency at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan.

Schellenberger and her husband, Steven, live in Canton, Missouri along with their two sons.