Ashland PD: No Fraud or Skimmer at Ashland Casey’s

The Ashland Police Department has provided an update on the alleged card skimmer incident at the town’s Casey’s location.

Police Chief Martin Fanning says after an investigation into the incident in which an alleged card skimmer was found at the Casey’s in Ashland over the weekend, that fraudulent charges reported on Tuesday did not come from Casey’s in Ashland.

Fanning says that furthermore, it has been verified that there were no skimmers placed on any of the pumps at the Ashland Casey’s.

No further information has been released.