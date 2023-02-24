Ashland Police Seeking Info on Recent Park Incident

The Ashland Police Department is asking for information from the public about a recent event in the village park.

According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, the Ashland Police Department is seeking information regarding an incident that occurred on Sunday, 2/19/2023 at James Park between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

Ashland Police have not

Crime Stoppers asks that if you or someone you know were at James Park during this time last Sunday, to please contact Ashland Chief of Police Marty Fanning at 217-602-4670.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area is asked to submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.