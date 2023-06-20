Ashland to Discontinue Recycling Service As of July 1

GFL Environmental’s hammer has fallen on a different municipality this week.

Ashland Mayor Kitty Mau has informed the residents of Ashland that the village’s free recycling service will be no more at the end of the month.

In a post to the village’s Facebook page today, Mau says that the years-long agreement with Area Disposal that allowed the village to offer free recycling at the village recycle trailer has ended.

GFL informed the village that they would no longer offer the service for free. In a unilateral decision, the Ashland Village Board of Trustees decided to discontinue the service as of July 1st.

Mau says that if you’re a resident of Ashland and wish to continue recycling, to check with your trash service provider to see what options are available.