Ashland Village Hall Work

By Gary Scott on June 2, 2025 at 6:42am

Customers and residents of the village of a Cass County community will need to make adjustments over the next week.

Ashland Village Hall undergoes renovations starting today. Those renovations will stretch through Friday.

Village president Kitty Mau says office personnel will be available by calling 217-476-3317.

Those needing to make a water payment, or another type of payment can use the drop box, and call in the payment in through a debit or credit card.

If cash is used, village residents should seal it in an envelope.