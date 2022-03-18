Athens Man Arrested For Shooting Neighbor’s Dog with Bow, Others Set Up GoFundMe For Dog’s Treatment

Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a case in which a man shot a dog with a compound bow.

According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, on February 21st, Menard County Animal Control was called to a residence in the 13000 block of Deer Path Lane in rural Athens regarding a dog that had been shot with a compound bow.

Animal control notified the sheriff’s office of the incident and requested assistance. Deputies and animal control investigated the matter and learned that a male subject, later identified as 41 year old S. Patrick Cannedy had allegedly shot the dog with the compound bow. The dog owners are nearby neighbors to Cannedy. The dog was reported to be on Cannedy’s property at the time of the incident.

Carly is currently home recovering. (GoFundMe Photo)

The dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic for injuries sustained from the arrow near it’s front chest. WAND-TV’s Caryn Eisert reports that the collie named Carly is current home and is recovering.

The matter continued to be investigated by Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies, Menard County Animal Control, and the Menard County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Cannedy, charging him with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, a Class 4 felony. Cannedy was arrested by Menard County Deputies yesterday morning without incident.

Cannedy is now being held at the Menard County Jail.

If convicted, he faces a possible fine of up to $25,000, probation of up to 30 months, 1 to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and one year of parole. Cannedy could also be required to undergo a psychological or psychiatric evaluation as well as treatment if convicted.

Carly’s owners have set up a GoFundMe for her vet expenses. The owners mostly recently lost a garage due to a fire damaging their personal vehicles and portions of their home, and need the extra financial support at this time to offset Carly’s recovery.