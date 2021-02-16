AT&T Phishing Scam Hits Region

A phishing scam over text message has hit Morgan County. A text message scam posing as a free text message from AT&T saying that you’re a winner in a contest in another state with a link is being sent throughout the area.

The AT&T Community Team says to not click on any of the links in the text or it will phish information from your phone or device. AT&T says to immediately report the number to by forwarding the text message to 7726 or to abuse@att.net.

AT&T also encourages you to forward the message to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org or report it to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting IdentityTheft.gov.