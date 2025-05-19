ATT Tower Up and Going in Village

By Gary Scott on May 19, 2025 at 9:54am

AT&T customers within earshot of South Jacksonville can rejoice.

South Jacksonville village board president Dick Samples says the company contacted him over the weekend, and said the tower switch has been flipped on.

Samples says he’s tickled to death. He says it was a long time coming, and delayed more by AT&T than the village.

The proof is in the pudding, or on the phone now. Samples says the signal is good now.

Construction on the tower began late last year. The project has been delayed over a 2 or 3 year period.

Negotiations to put in the tower began in the spring of 2022, and the process has gone through many twists and turns.

The last face to face contact between AT&T representatives and the board came in the fall of 2023. Samples says it’s been frustrating for trustees because the delays seem to be in the hands of AT&T and not the village.

This may end years of frustration that AT&T phone customers have had in and around the village, and the lack of a good signal.