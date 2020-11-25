Attempted Break In at Jacksonville Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent Criminal Damage to a Business.

Sometime between 6pm on Sunday, November 22nd and 9:30am on Monday, November 23rd, unknown person(s) damaged a door to attempt to make entry into a business located in the 200 block of East State St.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

All tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.