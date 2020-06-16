Attorney General Raoul Tests Positive For COVID-19

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, Raoul says he consulted with his primary care physician via telehealth services and was tested yesterday. Raoul’s results came back today as positive.

Raoul said in a press release that he has been in self-isolation since experiencing symptoms over the weekend. Raoul’s office is currently contact tracing those whom he may have been in contact with to advise of self-isolation. Raoul says that his symptoms are mild and he will continue to work from home until he is released from isolation by his primary care physician.

Raoul has asked that everyone in the state continue to follow health guidelines to protect themselves from contracting the virus.