Attorneys File Motion to Plead Self Defense in 2024 Shooting

The attorneys for a Jacksonville man charged with first degree murder would like the chance to prove that their client acted in self defense.

19 year old Larry Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 18 year old Trenton Jackson of Springfield on June 6th of 2024 in the 300 block of West College.

At a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Taylor’s attorneys filed a motion asking for permission to introduce events and criminal offenses from Jackson’s past that would support claims that Taylor acted in self defense at the time of the shooting.

The motion cites the investigating officer’s report which states that Taylor approached Jackson, who turned around to face Taylor, with the two exchanging words. Jackson is alleged to have pulled out a handgun before Taylor showed a handgun of his own.

The defense is asking the court to consider at least four previous incidents of violent or aggressive behavior by Jackson in October of 2023 and February of 2024.

The attorneys argue that Taylor was aware of Jackson’s previous violent behavior and felt his life was in danger.

The state has 21 days to file a response to the motion, with a hearing on the motion expected January 30th.