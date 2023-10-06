Auburn Home Has Dogs Seized, Sangamon County Animal Control Shelter Seeking Help

Several animals were confiscated from a home in Auburn this past week.

WTAX in Springfield reports that the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center was contacted around 7PM on Sunday by Auburn Police after a concerned citizen reported a large number of dogs at a home.

According to the report, an Auburn police officer and animal control officer responded to the home where they found the dogs in the home mostly in cages and in poor body conditions. Animal care technicians and extra Sangamon County Animal Control support staff were called to help extract 39 dogs of the Carolina breed, one cat, and an iguana from the home and have them vaccinated at the shelter in Springfield. The situation is being classified as animal hoarding and possible puppy mill situation.

According to a statement released by Sangamon County Animal Control, the director has reached out to rescues and foster families to provide support for the dogs that could be transferred. Volunteer staff have also assisted each day with walking, bathing, socializing, and feeding the animals.

SCACAC is welcoming donations of any kind, including food and bedding. Wish list items can be found on Amazon as well as Shelter Beds.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering an animal can contact the center at 217-535-3065 or stop by during regular hours. They are open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. through 4:15 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center is located at 2100 Shale Street in Springfield.