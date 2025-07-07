Auburn Man identified from remains found near Wabash Avenue in Springfield

By Benjamin Cox on July 7, 2025 at 1:41pm

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced today the identity of a man whose remains were found off of Wabash Avenue on June 3.

Coroner Allmon says the remains that were located near a wooded area off of Wabash Avenue and South Macarthur Boulevard are those of Derek Wartenbe, 37, of Auburn. Allmon says Wartenbe was scientifically identified today during a post mortem procedure. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury of trauma. The official cause of death is pending additional studies.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.