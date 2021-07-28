Auburn Man Indicted On Most Serious Charges For Role in Capitol Riot

An Auburn man has been indicted on several charges by a federal grand jury for his role in the January 6th Capitol riot.

43 year old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn has been charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers, striking, beating or wounding of another person on federal grounds, entering a restricted federal property, physical violence on a restricted federal property, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds, and simple assault on federal property. Woods’ charges are the most severe out of the 13 people from Illinois currently charged for their roles in the January 6th Capitol riot.

Woods’ case was transferred from the U.S. District Court of Central Illinois in Springfield to the Washington D.C. District Court on June 21st. Woods was allegedly identified by federal investigators in a video chasing and tripping a federal female police officer after she had been sprayed by bear mace. Woods was also allegedly part of another group hours later that had stormed past metal barricades into a media staging area on the Capitol grounds, forcing reporters and cameramen to flee and destroying their equipment.

Woods is set for an arraignment hearing via video conference tomorrow before D.C. District Judge Amit P. Mehta at 2PM. He is currently out on recognizance bond under supervision of the federal Central Illinois district court. He has been ordered to submit to DNA testing, not to possess firearms, not to possess or ingest illicit substances, and has to ask permission for any out of district travel per bond conditions set on July 6th.