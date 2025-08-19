Auburn Man Sentenced to Prison in Fatal I-55 Crash

An Auburn man who was convicted and then pardoned of crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of multiple charges related to a fatal crash that occurred in November of 2022.

Shane Woods, 46, of Auburn has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of eluding and fleeing a police officer, aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, aggravated DUI causing death, and reckless homicide. He was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

WICS reports that the incident occurred in November 2022 when Woods drove the wrong way on I-55, after fleeing a traffic stop. On November 8, 2022, a Divernon police officer stopped Woods in Sangamon County and detected alcohol on his breath. Woods made statements about attempting suicide before fleeing the traffic stop.

He then drove the wrong way on the interstate near Springfield, colliding with two other vehicles and overturning. The crash resulted in the death of 35-year-old Lauren Wegner. Two other individuals suffered injuries. Woods was found guilty on the charges in May. He has been credited with 1,015 days of time served.