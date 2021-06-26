Auburn Man Set To Be Heard in D.C. Over role in Capitol Assault

An Auburn man charged in the January 6th U.S. Capitol assault will be attending a videoconference hearing in front of a Washington D.C. Courtroom next week.

43 year old Shane J. Woods made a first appearance in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois yesterday. He is expected to take part in a videoconference hearing before a federal judge in Washington D.C. Next week.

Woods, who also allegedly goes by the name of Shane Castleman, is facing 8 charges in all. He also became the first person in the incident charged in connection to an alleged assault on members of the news media surrounding the Capitol riot.

Woods is the 11th individual charged from Illinois in the incident.

Woods, who owns Auburn Heating & Air Conditioning, was allegedly tracked by federal investigators through use from a cellphone and charges made in Washington D.C.-area businesses from his personal business’ checking account, according to a 29-page criminal complaint.

Woods is currently free on bond.