Auburn Police Continue to Gather Information on Animal Hoarding Case

Auburn Police say they are still investigating and pursuing criminal charges in a dog hoarding case from last weekend.

Sangamon County Animal Control seized 39 Carolina dogs, a cat, and an iguana from a home in Auburn on the evening of Sunday, October 1st. The dogs were reported to be mostly in cages in the home and in poor health.

According to a report yesterday by Newschannel 20, three of the animals had to be euthanized while 7 of them have been placed in area animal rescue groups. 29 remain at the Sangamon County Animal Control Center.

Auburn Police Sergeant Zachary Morgan told Newschannel 20 that once his department has all the information from animal control and local veterinarians on the dogs, they will likely file charges against the homeowners who had the dogs. Sangamon County Animal Control says they still need donations and locations to help foster or adopt the dogs still in their possession.