Auburn Police Department Find New Way to Prevent Drunk Driving

The City of Auburn’s Police Department has partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation to allow its citizens free Lyft travel through the holidays.

The Police Department is allowing people a $20 free credit to Lyft which can be used from November 25th until January 1st to be used only in Sangamon County. This is to encourage drivers to use a sober driver instead of driving drunk during the holidays. Individuals can use the link http://www.lyft.com/invite/SMARTRIDE4SANG to access Lyft on your mobile phone and use the Ride Code: Capital SMARTRIDE4SANG to access the $20 free credit.

To adhere to COVID guidelines, Lyft is requiring riders to wear masks at all times as well as not permitting any riders in the front of the car and all backseat windows to remain down whenever possible.